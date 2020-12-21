From Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit To Kangana Ranaut's Legal Battle, 2020's Biggest Bollywood Controversies

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Sushant Singh Rajput's death leads to several allegations against members of film fraternity of nepotism, running a Bollywood mafia and drug usage. For months, fans rallied together online asking justice after the actor's death. The case then was handed over to the CBI from Mumbai Police in August.

Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest

Actress Rhea Chakraborty also was in the spotlight since the death of her ex-boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. SSR's family alleged that Rhea supplied drugs to the late actor and kept him away from his family. Rhea and her brother Showik were also arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs probe that emerged from SSR's death. After spending a month in jail, Rhea was granted bail. Along with the NCB and CBI, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) is also investigating an angle that emerged from the case.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Statements

In 2020, Kangana Ranaut joined Twitter and shocked everyone with her bold comments about the industry. She had several feuds with political figures across the country and even claimed on National TV that Sushant Singh Rajput was not suffering from any mental illness and was rather murdered. Back in September, a portion of her Pali Hill office was also demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alleging "illegal construction". Several legal cases have also been filed against the actress throughout the year. Kangana recently attracted a lot of attention after tweeting a misleading post about an elderly woman in the ongoing farmers' protest in the capital, and for engaging in a Twitter spat with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Deepika Padukone Under NCB Scanner

Deepika Padukone garnered a lot of attention after her name cropped up in the NCB's investigation in a drugs case. The actress was accused of consuming drugs and was called in for questioning, along with manager Karishma Prakash, and actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Films Called Out By Netizens

Films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Laxmii were also caught in controversies. Janhvi Kapoor's Netflix film was called out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for portraying IAF in a negative light. A case was also filed seeking a stay on the film's streaming, however, the Delhi HC refused to do so.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's film, earlier titled as Laxmmi Bomb was accused of hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu. Reports revealed that a legal notice was sent to the makers by Shri Rajput Karni Sena demanding a title change, as the film's title was considered to be disrespectful to Goddess Laxmi.

Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Out Karan Johar

Last month, Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and Karan Johar had a tiff on social media after the release of Kjo's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives series on Netflix. Bhandarkar expressed his distress and revealed that despite refusing Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta's request to use the title Bollywood Wives, Dharmatic released a series of the same name. He said it was ‘ethically and morally wrong'. Karan Johar had responded to the accusation and said that the 'format, nature, audience and title of the series was different and wouldn't dent or encumber the exploitation of his work in any manner'.