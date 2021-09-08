Josh Partners With Pitaara TV And Its Recently Launched OTT Platform Chaupal

Bangalore, September 8, 2021: India's fastest growing and most engaging short video app, Josh has brought about a revolutionary change in content creation with its out-of-the-box approach. Launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation, the 'Made in India' app is the convergence of the country's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 community of creators, 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, top class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats and formidable user demographics. Not to forget that it has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short video app on Google Play store with 100 million+ downloads.

Now, Josh is all set to add another feather to its cap. The Josh app is teaming up with Pitaara TV, a Punjabi movies channel, and its recently launched OTT platform Chaupal. The word 'Chaupal' signifies a community space where people gather for a specific purpose. Similarly, Pitaara TV's latest streaming entertainment service Chaupal aims to provide unparalleled access to quality content for entertainment in three regional languages - Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri - globally. The OTT platform is a one-stop place for viewers to stream the latest content in a wide range of categories and genres.

The strategic partnership of Josh with Pitaara TV, Chaupal and Channel Divya entails promotions of original shows, music and films. Along with that, there will be an opportunity to discover new talent from the vast pool of creators on Josh app, who will be given a chance to feature in Chaupal's upcoming projects.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sandeep Bansal, Director, Pitaara and Chaupal (OTT) said in a statement, "We are thrilled to partner with Josh, a short-video app, inspiring creativity among millions of users in the country. Through this collaboration, Josh's wide user base will be able to access Chaupal's exclusive content and generate activities to enhance, encourage and promote indigenous talent, culture, and languages. Our aim is to leverage the power of our unique content by reaching out to the target audience using the platform of this incredibly popular app. We are hopeful that this partnership will help us expand our digital presence by providing new opportunities and unified experiences to customers."

Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh said, "This partnership with Pitaara is true to our ethos of nurturing a platform that is content-forward and creator-first. We believe this partnership will present our creators with multi-fold opportunities to expand their creative portfolios, and our users the unique exposure to rich and diverse regional content."

With Josh joining hands with Pitaara TV and Chaupal OTT, the audience is in for a treat, as they can now enjoy endless entertainment in the most affordable and fun way possible.