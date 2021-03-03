Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Jhulka To Star In Amazon Prime Video Original Series

Amid several controversies and legal cases, Amazon Prime Video is reportedly gearing up to announce the originals planned for 2021 releases. The next original series is all set to star several Bollywood leading ladies like Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Soha Ali Khan, and Ayesha Jhulka in a thriller titled Hush Hush.

A recent report has revealed that the show will be helmed by Tanuja Chandra, best known for his last release Qarib Qarib Singlle starring Irrfan Khan. Meanwhile, the show is written by Piku, October and Gulabo Sitabo fame writer Juhi Chaturvedi.

The award-winning screenwriter has been working on the project for a while now and is looking forward to moving on to the next stage. The makers are planning to take the project on floors in Delhi in March 2021.

This will be the first time several stars of the show will be seen in the OTT space , including Juhi Chawla and Soha Ali Khan. The show will also star Karishma Tanna, and Shahana Goswami in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, Amazon Prime Video has been surrounded by controversies due to the latest releases like Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur as well as Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia's Tandav. The makers repeatedly have been called out for hurting religious sentiments of the audience.

Several cases have also been filed across the country against the makers of the show and Amazon Prime Video India head Aparna Purohit. Recently, Allahabad High Court denied anticipatory bail to Aparna in the ongoing investigation against the web series Tandav.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of The Family Man have currently postponed the release of the show's most awaited season 2 due to these cases.

