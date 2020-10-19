Mirzapur 2: Divyenndu Sharmaa Says New Season Will Reveal Munna's 'Human Side'

Netizens are currently waiting for the release of Mirzapur 2. The crime thriller is all set to launch on Prime Video from October 23, 2020. The season one saw an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal in leading roles.

Season two is all set to introduce new characters but the big bad villain Munna Tripathi played by Divyenndu V Sharmaa, will be seen reprising his role. The trailer also gave a glimpse of Munna's plans for Mirzapur. While talking about his character and what fans can expect in season two, Divyenndu told indianexpress.com, there will be a lot "more bhaukaal than you saw in Season 1."

Sharmaa added that fans will be able to see a "human side" of Munna. He said, "Munna has got this self-belief that no one can do anything to him. He has this constant belief in himself that 'You are the man'. He thinks 'I can do anything and everything.' It was lovely to play Munna in such different settings and circumstances. I really enjoyed that change of scenario."

Talking about the season one's impact on his character, Divyenndu added that he missed work with Abhishek Banerjee. He also acknowledged that Compounder's death left a "major scar on his (Munna's) personality, on his psychology. He was the only one who used to really care about Munna."

Notably, Mirzapur has been one of the first crime thrillers that have now become a prime genre for OTT releases. Talking about the same, Divyenndu said, "there is always a flavour of the season and right now, crime-drama is the flavour of the season. I think it's just a phase that we are going through." He added that OTT might witness the phase for comedies around dysfunctional families or even fantasy.

