Paatal Lok Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Jaideep Ahlawat And Call The Crime Thriller Spellbinding

@JohnyBalraj

"#PaatalLok binge watched the show whole night , this show is baap of sacred games and mirzapur. Jaideep is gem. Very engaging show. Must must must watch show."

@dhoni_srk28

"Guys Patal Lok is brilliant.. one of the best thriller web series out there.. @Jaiahlawat is extra ordinary.. dont miss it..!!!!"

@baba_kabira

"Just finished watching #patallok and @Jaiahlawat sir, you were beyond amazing in the series I always took a few names of the actors I liked and you just made the list forever, big fan sir. As for the series it's a must watch."

@MeinTeraHero

"So many amazing reviews of #PaatalLok .. Can't miss on this one! Looks like another class act from @AnushkaSharma ‘s production!!"

@krishanMishra4

"So much fun watching #patallok Brilliant acting by @Jaiahlawat."

@SinghPksingh47

"My Review of Paatal Lok Web Series on Amazon Prime. (1/n) One of the Best Political Crime Thriller Web Series of all Times. Jaideep Ahlawat is powerhouse perfomer carrying most of the series on his shoulders. Tailor Made role for him # #PaatalLok Paatallok."

@DipeshOct11

"I really felt for #PaatalLok @PrimeVideoIN story behind this series is best among all webseries and most important thing which is framed in this about DOG has pet wow it's mind blowing. Please should watch this and like and give best review.@NeerajKabi @manishchaudhary @jaideep."

@LOL_NotQuite

"Getting raving reviews from friends. Can't wait to watch. #PaatalLok."