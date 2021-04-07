Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's First Netflix Project Will Focus On Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines since their explosive interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey in March. The couple gearing up to welcome their second child, had moved to Southern California in 2020 after making a final split with the British royal family.

Back in September 2020, Meghan and Harry reportedly had signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix. Now, reports have revealed that their first project will be a series focusing on athletes competing in the Invictus Games.

For the unversed, Invictus Games is a multi-sport event created by Prince Harry in 2017 for injured veterans. He had created the event after serving as a soldier in Afghanistan for military personnel wounded in action. The next Invictus Games are set to be held in The Hague in 2022. While they were original scheduled to be held in 2020, the games had to be delayed until next spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Netflix said in a statement that Harry will be appearing on camera in the documentary series. He will also serve as an executive producer through Archewell Productions for the show titled Heart of Invictus. In a statement, Harry and Meghan said, "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service," added Harry.

The statement by Netflix also revealed that the docuseries will provide behind-the-scenes stories of athletes and organizers as they prepare for the event. Directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, the multi-episode series will be produced by Joanna Natasegara.

