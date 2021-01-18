Tandav Controversy: After I&B Ministry Seeks Explanation, FIR Filed Against Amazon Prime Video And Makers
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday (January 17) issued a notice to Amazon Prime and the makers of the web series Tandav. The political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday (January 15).
"The ministry has called executives of the video streaming service and decided to seek an explanation from them over the matter," an official told Hindustan Times.
The development came after several leaders protested against the show for ridiculing Hindu deities. BJP MP Manoj Kotak on Sunday also revealed that he wrote a letter to I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking a ban on the series. Kotak urged to constitute a regulatory authority for OTT platforms, claiming that programmes telecast on these platforms are full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, hate and vulgarity. Sometimes, they also hurt religious sentiments, he added.
New FIR Filed Against The Makers Of Tandav
ANI also reported that a "First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit at Hazratganj Kotwali in Lucknow in connection with the controversy around the web series Tandav." Director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, and writer Gaurav Solanki have also been named in the FIR.
A Complaint Was Also Filed By BJP MLA Ram Kadam
Another BJP leader MLA Ram Kadam had also filed a complaint at Ghatkopar Police Station against the makers of the show for allegedly insulting Hindu gods. "Strict action should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," he said.
OTT Platforms Are Now Under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Back in December 2020, the government brought OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV and others, besides other online news and current affairs content, under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ministry has been given powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space.
