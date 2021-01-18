Tandav Controversy: After I&B Ministry Seeks Explanation, FIR Filed Against Amazon Prime Video And Makers

New FIR Filed Against The Makers Of Tandav

ANI also reported that a "First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit at Hazratganj Kotwali in Lucknow in connection with the controversy around the web series Tandav." Director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, and writer Gaurav Solanki have also been named in the FIR.

A Complaint Was Also Filed By BJP MLA Ram Kadam

Another BJP leader MLA Ram Kadam had also filed a complaint at Ghatkopar Police Station against the makers of the show for allegedly insulting Hindu gods. "Strict action should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," he said.

OTT Platforms Are Now Under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Back in December 2020, the government brought OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV and others, besides other online news and current affairs content, under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ministry has been given powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space.