Bigg Boss OTT: Jasleen Matharu Says ‘I Don't Think Karan Johar Will Be Serious Like Salman Khan Sir’

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to start from August 8, 2021 on VOOT. The show will be aired on the OTT platform for 6 weeks and for that, the makers have roped in Karan Johar as the host. Ever since the news came out, fans are showing mixed responses to the announcement about KJo on social media.

Amidst all, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu recently reacted to Bigg Boss OTT's latest update and shared her opinion over Karan Johar's selection. In an interview with Spotboye, Jasleen said, "When Salman Sir hosts the show, he also gets angry and at times goes on scolding contestants also for their behaviour. But I am sure Karan will have his own style to host the show. And I am assuming he will keep it more humorous. So poore week contestant jo stress mein honge they will get to laugh on the weekend. Salman Sir bhi masti karte hain but galat karne par daatte bhi hain and us chiz ka bahut tension rehta hai. Like I remember when I was a contestant on the show when Weekend Ka Vaar used to be near, I used to start counting mistakes I made the whole week and get ready for the consequences. But I feel with Karan, things will be different as vo logo ki galtiyan nikalkar uspar bhi jokes crack karenge I feel. I don't feel he will be a serious host. So, I guess the contestants can relax."

Jasleen Matharu also feels that contestants will not be extra alert if Karan Johar is hosting the show. Because he is too sweet. She added, "The way we see celebrities fighting for the hamper in Koffee With Karan and at times go on snatching it from him, of course in a fun way, he doesn't give a reaction to it. So, I don't think he will be talking here either. I think no contestants will fear him. In fact, they will be free and do what they want to do."

While speaking about Karan Johar's last show Koffee With Karan, Jasleen stated that she is an ardent follower of the show. She is quite excited to see how the director will react to the things happening in the house. Talking about the show, the makers recently released an announcement video of Bigg Boss OTT, featuring Salman Khan. After six weeks, the show will shift to television and will be hosted by the superstar. This time, celebrity contestants will be entering the house along with commoners.