WandaVision Web Series Finale Review: Tear-Jerking Origin Story Of The Scarlet Witch

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris Director: Matt Shakman

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Duration: 9 Episodes/ 45 Minute

Language: English

Story: WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The nine-part series focuses on Wanda dealing with the grief of losing vision and how she takes on the name of the Scarlet Witch.

Review: In the first eight episodes of WandaVision the makers have left many questions to be answered. While some have been explained with Agatha's big reveal, the makers are yet to answer many others. The finale similarly leaves you wanting for more with unexplained plot points as well as the intense action, and an emotional ending.

After Agatha helps Wanda Maximoff find the reason behind creating the hex in the previous episode, the finale picks up. While Wanda has the upper hand in the fight between the two witches, the sense of victory doesn't last long. The White Vision and regular Vision begin their own fight but its much help to Wanda as Agatha has another ace hidden up her sleeve.

Agatha attacks Wanda by "releasing" her "meat puppets", the residents of Westview from the chaos magic. From Dottie to Sharon Davis all begin to ask her for mercy or death. Wanda is quickly reminded she isn't the hero anymore, which will serve its purpose as a burden even after she leaves Westview, maybe into the Multiverse. Wanda lets off the hex for everyone to escape only to realise it also means losing her family, which once again will change Wanda forever.

The episode is far more superior to the previous ones in terms of storytelling and VFX. Even with the two Visions fighting, phasing in and out of solid matter, the makers don't lose track of the story. There is a strong balance between the screen time for the characters, and the audience is also given enough time to catch up. No characters are forgotten or left behind, we even get a glimpse of Darcy Lewis, even if it is just for a second.

WandaVision ends up serving the purpose of The Scarlet Witch's origin story. The one filled with love, loss and pain. Marvel Studios instead of giving the audience another origin story film, chose to give the same story in a series format. While the story hasn't ended yet, it is unclear if the show will have a season two as the title of the finale, reads 'Series Finale'.

Overall, WandaVision has raised the bar high for other content from the MCU, for the big screen as well as the small screen.

ALSO READ: WandaVision Web Series Review: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Will Make You Laugh & Gasp Seconds Apart

ALSO READ: Watch WandaVision, Loki & The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailers Released By Disney