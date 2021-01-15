WandaVision Web Series Review: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Will Make You Laugh & Gasp Seconds Apart
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar Premium
Duration: 9 Episodes / 30-40 Minutes
Language: English
Story: Disney+ Hotstar's official synopsis describes WandaVision as "a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."
Review: WandaVision is the first release in the series of Marvel TV shows set to hit the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform in 2021. The show is not only the first series by Marvel Studios but also their first attempt at a sitcom. The makers have outdone themselves once again and presented an episodic show that does not lose the sight of the big picture.
Wanda Maximoff played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Vision played by Paul Bettany are introduced as a classic couple in the 1950s. The show takes place in the black and white era brimming with the nostalgia of shows like I Love Lucy. The twist in the story is that the couple is out of ordinary, as the wife can move items with magic and the husband is a half-machine as the title of the show explains, similar to the iconic show I Dream of Jeannie.
WandaVision Takes Place After Avengers Infinity War
The sitcom-themed Marvel show will follow television's evolution as each episode focuses on a different era. At the end of the second episode, the colour is slowly introduced with more characters and mystery that connect their world to the MCU. Despite the brief and mundane lives of the duo, WandaVision offers plenty of magic, nostalgia and easter eggs for the loyal Marvel fans.
For the first episode, we see the duo struggling to host a dinner party for Vision's boss, while the second episode slowly introduces the well-hidden troubles of their world. By the end of episode two, Wanda knows something is amiss in their world but chooses to focus on their family life instead.
WandaVision Will Continue MCU Narrative Into Doctor Strange Sequel
We get people from the real world attempting to reach out to Wanda, and the duo exchanging knowing glances when something out of the ordinary happens. Plenty of hints are also provided with era-appropriate commercials in each episode. The easter eggs in the trailer set the right mood for the show and it is just the beginning. Even if you are not a Marvel fan, the show is just as enjoyable. However, you cannot miss a second without possibly missing out on a clue.
The showrunners have also intertwined social comments like women's role in society and TV from the 50's to the 70's, as Kathryn Hahn's character Agnes goes from nosy neighbour to the caring friend and a socialite. On the other hand, Wanda and Vision perfectly balance their own personalities as the modern-day superhero stuck in a different time with different roles in society.
WandaVision Is Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar
Episode three which is set to release next week will give a glimpse of the bigger picture. WandaVision reportedly takes place after Vision's death in Avengers: Endgame, and despite using the stones to bring back everyone in Avengers: Infinity War, he did not return. It will be exciting to see what creator Jac Schaeffer and director Matt Shakman have planned for the Scarlet Witch of the MCU, and how she will lead the audience into the multiverse.
