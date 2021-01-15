WandaVision Web Series Review: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Will Make You Laugh & Gasp Seconds Apart

WandaVision Takes Place After Avengers Infinity War

The sitcom-themed Marvel show will follow television's evolution as each episode focuses on a different era. At the end of the second episode, the colour is slowly introduced with more characters and mystery that connect their world to the MCU. Despite the brief and mundane lives of the duo, WandaVision offers plenty of magic, nostalgia and easter eggs for the loyal Marvel fans.

For the first episode, we see the duo struggling to host a dinner party for Vision's boss, while the second episode slowly introduces the well-hidden troubles of their world. By the end of episode two, Wanda knows something is amiss in their world but chooses to focus on their family life instead.

WandaVision Will Continue MCU Narrative Into Doctor Strange Sequel

We get people from the real world attempting to reach out to Wanda, and the duo exchanging knowing glances when something out of the ordinary happens. Plenty of hints are also provided with era-appropriate commercials in each episode. The easter eggs in the trailer set the right mood for the show and it is just the beginning. Even if you are not a Marvel fan, the show is just as enjoyable. However, you cannot miss a second without possibly missing out on a clue.

The showrunners have also intertwined social comments like women's role in society and TV from the 50's to the 70's, as Kathryn Hahn's character Agnes goes from nosy neighbour to the caring friend and a socialite. On the other hand, Wanda and Vision perfectly balance their own personalities as the modern-day superhero stuck in a different time with different roles in society.

WandaVision Is Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar

Episode three which is set to release next week will give a glimpse of the bigger picture. WandaVision reportedly takes place after Vision's death in Avengers: Endgame, and despite using the stones to bring back everyone in Avengers: Infinity War, he did not return. It will be exciting to see what creator Jac Schaeffer and director Matt Shakman have planned for the Scarlet Witch of the MCU, and how she will lead the audience into the multiverse.