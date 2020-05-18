    For Quick Alerts
      Web-Series Apharan - Sabka Katega's Actor Snehil Dixit Mehra Becomes A Viral Sensation!

      Popular actor and creator Snehil Dixit Mehra who is best known for her stint in the first season of ALTBalaji's masala entertainer web-series Apharan: Sabka Katega, has become a viral sensation overnight in this lockdown period. Snehil created a hilarious video talking about the names of the future generation kids after the lockdown and uploaded it on her social media.

      The video is doing rounds on social media and there has been a lot of reactions. Popular actors like Kushal Tandon, Dishank Arora, Chetna Pande, Parull Choudhary, Nikhil Bhambri, Nidhi Singh, Pallavi Gupta, choreographer Terence Lewis and Anand Tiwari the director have reposted it on their social media as well. Popular Meme pages have also shared the video and its garnering great response. The video was also shared on WhatsApp and is also picked up by leading News Channels like India Today and ABP News. The video has garnered more than 20 million views overnight.

      Future Names of the Quarantine Kids 😄😄 #BCaunty #futureclass #attendence #lol #uniquenames #quarantinelife #stayhome #staysafe #indialockdown #may2020 #gocorona #classteacher

      A post shared by Bheri Cute Aunty (@bcaunty) on May 17, 2020 at 1:59am PDT

      Snehil Dixit Mehra is a Creative Director for past 11 years and has a flair for comedy and is trained at Improv comedy in addition to being a talent of ALTBalaji who has started her own page as BC (Bheri Cute) Aunty and has been receiving appreciation for her funny take on Indian web-series and films. Earlier her clip from the show Apharan Sabka Katega went Viral in 2019 and she is back with a viral video in 2020. She will be seen playing an important character alongside Arunoday Singh in the second season of ALTBalaji's Apharan: Sabka Katega.

      Monday, May 18, 2020, 22:46 [IST]
