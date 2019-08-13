Ram Charan Is Not Happy With Sye Raa's Making Video?

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the upcoming film of Megastar Chiranjeevi, is being produced by Ram Charan and reports had come in that the trailer or making video of Sye Raa will be released on August 15, 2019. However, some of the rumours doing the rounds clarify that it may not release on time as Ram Charan is unhappy over the cuts of the making video. Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that Surinder Reddy, the director of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is in no mood to make any changes to the same. Rumours also reveal that the trailer or making video of the film will now only release on the big occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday.

However, no official announcement regarding the same has come out. Interestingly, it was recently revealed that Allu Arjun fans will get a big treat on August 15, 2019 as the title of the actor's upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas will be unveiled soon. The official announcement regarding this has already been made.

The rumours doing the rounds have in it that since Sye Raa team is not coming up with the trailer of making video, team AA19 decided to come up with a sudden announcement regarding the title so as to satisfy the Mega fans.

Meanwhile, the Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to hit theatres on October 2, 2019. Earlier, the team had come up with a teaser of the film, which had hit the online circuits on Chiranjeevi's previous birthday. Audiences are eagerly awaiting for more of such special surprises from the team much before the release of the movie. It is a big budget movie with the presence of some of the top actors of the Indian film industry. Let us wait and see what's in store.