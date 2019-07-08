Samantha Akkineni Gets Trolled For Attacking Sandeep Vanga Post His Viral Interview; Hits Back
A couple of days ago, director Sandeep Vanga grabbed plenty of attention for a shocking reason when he defended 'toxic masculinity' in his Bollywood movie Kabir Singh, a remake of the Tollywood hit Arjun Reddy. He went on to imply that violence in a relationship is fully justified and lashed out at 'pseudo critics' for bashing his film. As expected, several people objected to his attempts at 'normalising' violence. Actress Samantha Akkineni, an outspoken individual, too attacked Sandeep Vanga and made it clear that she did not approve of his comments.
'Deeply Disturbed'
In her short but effective post, the Mersal star said that she was 'deeply disturbed' by his remarks and made it clear that his views are unacceptable.
Blast From The Past
Interestingly, Sam was of the first stars to praise Arjun Reddy. In her post, she had called it an 'outstanding' film.
"ArjunReddy is the most original movie I have watched in a long time. The golden days of TFI are upon us. Team #ArjunReddy OUTSTANDING," she had added.
When her old tweet went viral, fans started trolling her and accused her of being a 'hypocrite'.
Sam's Reply
Amidst the backlash, Sam made it clear that she liked Arjun Reddy but was against the terrible way in which Sandeep had 'normalised' violence in his interview. She added the loving someone does not mean 'slapping people around'.
"Liking the film .. and disagreeing with a comment are two different things . I loved the story of one ‘Arjun Reddy' .. not the generalisation that love means having the liberty of slapping people around."
The Road Ahead...
With the controversy in full swing, Sandeep Vanga is set to turn his attention to his next movie, which is touted to be a 'violent' affair. On the other hand, Samantha is currently in the limelight because of her latest release Oh Baby, which is doing well at the box office. She will next be seen in the Telugu remake of 96.
