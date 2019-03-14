Vijay Deverakonda Beats Prabhas, Ram Charan & Others In This Battle!

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has been voted as Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Men Of 2018. It is for the first time that the young actor is bagging the title. In the previous year, Vijay Devarakonda was placed at the second spot.

Prabhas Is At The Second Spot

Prabhas, the sensation of Indian cinema, has found the second place in this coveted list. The actor has reportedly jumped one spot higher, as he was placed at the third position in the list of the year 2017.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan, the young actor who enjoys a huge fan base is not far behind and he has been placed at the third spot in the list. He too has advanced two spots from his previous year as he was placed at the 5th spot in 2017.

The Others In The Top 5

Superstar Mahesh Babu continues to be one among the top 5 Most Desirable Men in Tollywood. This time he has been placed at the 4th spot in the list. Baseer Ali is placed at the fifth spot this time.

Previous Year

In the previous year, it was Baseer Ali who was chosen as the Most Desirable Man Of 2017. The fitness model and television star shot to fame by becoming the runer-up of MTV Roadies and the winner of MTV Splitsvilla.