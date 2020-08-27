Adipurush: Kiara Advani To Play Sita Devi In Prabhas-Om Raut’s Epic Drama?

The recent announcement of Om Raut's epic drama Adipurush, starring Prabhas in the lead role has taken the internet by storm. The highly-anticipated film has become the talk of the town with fans and followers of the stars expecting a never-seen-before treat from the Rebel Star.

There have been several speculations around the cast of the movie. Earlier, it was reported that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is in talks to play the antagonist in the film. A few media reports suggested that Keerthy Suresh might be roped in to essay a pivotal role in Adipurush.

Well now, as per the latest reports that are doing the rounds, Kiara Advani, who has been a part of several Bollywood as well as a few Tollywood films has been approached for the highly-talked about movie. It is said that the Bharat Ane Nenu actress was approached by the makers as she is a well-known face in both the industry, and has a huge fan following across the country irrespective of language. If true, the diva will reportedly essay the role of Sita Devi in the screen adaptation of Ramayana, the Indian epic that revolves around the theme of the triumph of good over evil. However, there is no official clarification regarding the same from the makers' side.

On a related note, Om Raut, who last helmed Bollywood film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior recently revealed during a media interaction that the reason why he chose Prabhas for the lead role is, because of the actor's great combination of calmness and aggression. He was quoted as saying by Mid-Day as, "If there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me."

Meanwhile, Adipurush backed by Bhushan Kumar will reportedly start rolling from January 2021.

