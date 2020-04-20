    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      After Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda To Start Work On Dil Raju’s Production Venture?

      By
      |

      Currently, Vijay Deverakonda has Puri Jagannadh's directorial venture, Fighter, on his plate. B-town beauty Ananya Panday plays the female lead in the film, which will mark Vijay's grand debut in Bollywood. Produced by Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions, Fighter is expected to release this year. Once the movie wraps up, we hear the Arjun Reddy hero will move on to his next project.

      Vijay Deverakonda

      Initially, Deverakonda also had Anand Annamalai's film, Hero, under his belt. The talented actor had even completed a big schedule under his direction. But not too long ago, the sports-drama got officially shelved as Mythri Movies Makers weren't happy with the way the film was shaping up. Since Hero got canned, Vijay was supposed to do another project with Mythri Movie Makers.

      Apparently, the popular production house was even busy hunting for a director who could helm the film starring Vijay in the lead. However, according to Telugu Cinema, the World Famous Lover actor will now go ahead and work on Dil Raju's production venture along with director Shiva Nirvana, once he finishes shooting for Puri's Fighter. But why, you ask?

      Reportedly, Vijay only wants to work with experienced directors and producers at the moment, as he is going through a crucial phase in his acting career. The 30-year-old doesn't want to take any big risks, at least for now. Hence, he has decided to team up with Dil Raju first rather than do a project with Mythri Movie Makers.

      Not Vijay Deverakonda, But Allu Arjun Was First Offered Fighter!

      Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 18:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X