After Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda To Start Work On Dil Raju’s Production Venture?

Currently, Vijay Deverakonda has Puri Jagannadh's directorial venture, Fighter, on his plate. B-town beauty Ananya Panday plays the female lead in the film, which will mark Vijay's grand debut in Bollywood. Produced by Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions, Fighter is expected to release this year. Once the movie wraps up, we hear the Arjun Reddy hero will move on to his next project.

Initially, Deverakonda also had Anand Annamalai's film, Hero, under his belt. The talented actor had even completed a big schedule under his direction. But not too long ago, the sports-drama got officially shelved as Mythri Movies Makers weren't happy with the way the film was shaping up. Since Hero got canned, Vijay was supposed to do another project with Mythri Movie Makers.

Apparently, the popular production house was even busy hunting for a director who could helm the film starring Vijay in the lead. However, according to Telugu Cinema, the World Famous Lover actor will now go ahead and work on Dil Raju's production venture along with director Shiva Nirvana, once he finishes shooting for Puri's Fighter. But why, you ask?

Reportedly, Vijay only wants to work with experienced directors and producers at the moment, as he is going through a crucial phase in his acting career. The 30-year-old doesn't want to take any big risks, at least for now. Hence, he has decided to team up with Dil Raju first rather than do a project with Mythri Movie Makers.

