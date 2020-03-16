Allu Arjun’s Ayaan Son Gives Cutest Nickname To Baaghi 3 Actor Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's recent release Baaghi 3 has created a buzz all across the town and the action scenes are just impeccable. Tiger has a fanbase in the kids as they look up to him for his spiffing action moves and the dedication the actor has towards his work. Recently, Allu Arjun shared an adorable video of his son Ayaan gushing over his favourite- Tiger Squash! Tiger soon shared his video and we all just love how this little fan loves the star.

Allu Arjun is a south Indian Superstar and his son Ayaan being a big fan of Tiger Shroff said, "Thankyou Tiger squash, Can you invite me for Tiger Squash Baaghi 3 shooting?" On asking the reason Ayaan replied: "Because I want to see his body and gun fighting." On receiving such a heartwarming message Tiger Shroff replied, "HaHa love my new name! Sir pls tell Ayaan he's invited on all my film sets not just Baaghi 😄❤🙏"

Tiger truly serves as an inspiration to all age groups. The fans never fail to impress him either by giving Tiger hulking support and a never-ending love towards him. This true love of his fans is what keeps Tiger going where the kids, particularly love him!

The Youngest Action Superstar's latest release has been nothing less than a treat to the audiences. Baaghi 3 outdoing itself in the action sequences has ensured to use minimal or almost no VFX. The audiences have loved how the entire movie was so real and so phenomenal.

Tiger Shroff is currently basking in the success of the action blockbuster of the year Baaghi 3 and will be seen next in Heropanti 2 which is all set to release on 16th July 2021.