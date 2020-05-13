Anchor Varshini Sounderajan To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 4! Read Deets Inside!

Varshini Sounderajan In Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Anchor Varshini Sounderajan, who is popular for her tremendous performance in the National Award-winning film Chandamama Kathalu is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. As per sources, the makers of the biggest Indian reality show has approached her for the show. Interestingly, she was also approached for the third season but later dropped the plan due to other commitments. However, an official confirmation has not been made for now about her entry into the house.

The Favourite Anchor Of The Town!

Varshini made her TV entry with the game show Patas 2, wherein she replaced Sreemukhi, after she left the show, due to some personal reasons. Well, Varshini didn't take much time to become one of the favourites of the mini-screen audience as she also hosted dance reality show Dhee and a few episodes of Jabardasth in the absence of anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj. Well, her huge fan following outside the house might help her survive in the house and to eventually win the show.

Varshini, An Actress!

Starting off as a model, Varshini made her film debut with the 2014 movie Chandamama Kathalu. Later, she played a cameo in Shambo Shiva Shambo. She is also known for her performance in movies like Lovers, Best actors, Kai Raja Kai, Sri Rama Raksha, etc. She is also popular among the audience for her performance in web series Pelli Gola directed by Malik Ram.

Who Will Host The Show?

Coming back to the reality show, grapevine suggests that Nagarjuna Akkineni will probably host Bigg Boss Telugu 4. For the unversed, the third season of the show was also hosted by the Manmadhudu actor. Interestingly, there are also rumours that Mahesh Babu has also been approached for the show. The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 was hosted by Jr NTR while the 2nd season was done by Nani. We'll have to wait and see who will host season 4.