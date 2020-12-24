BB Telugu 4: Mehboob Reacts To Viral Hand Gestures Video, Reveals What He Meant With Three Fingers!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4's second runner-up Sohel and ex-contestant Mehboob's viral hand gestures video took the internet by storm post the finale. In the video from the telecast, taken just a day before the finale, Mehboob and Divi were seen joining the five finalists including Ariyana Glory, Dethadi Harika, Abijeet Duddala, Akhil Sarthak and Sohel.

During their interaction, Mehboob's hand gestures grabbed Sohel's attention, as the former hinted something with his last three fingers, which went unnoticed by other finalists.

Several netizens took to their respective social media handles to slam the duo and stated that Mehboob revealed through his gestures that Sohel is in the third position and therefore should take the money offered in the finale. On the other hand, a section of social media users criticized the duo for taking away the amount from Abijeet's cash prize, as Mehboob also revealed that Abijeet is in the first position through gestures.

Well now, the ex-contestant has clarified his take on the viral video during his live interaction with fans and followers. Apparently, he said that by the three fingers he hinted at Sohel's Instagram followers that turned 300k during his visit to the house, which had nothing to do with his ranking. With his statement going viral on social media, looks like the netizens are not happy with his response as they have slammed the dancer again alleging that he has cooked up another story to prove himself innocent.

Earlier, Sohel had reacted to the video stating that Mehaboob is not Bigg Boss to decide the verdict of the show. He said, "He is not the Bigg Boss to decide who stays or who walks out of the house. I couldn't anticipate when he showed some gestures. I was completely disturbed and had even had discussed the same with Akhil while walking in the garden area."

The young actor further added that his fans and followers should believe him as he had no idea what Mehboob was saying through his gestures.

