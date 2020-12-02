Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Is Akhil Sarthak The Winner Of Ticket To Finale?

Round 2 Of Ticket To Finale

Abijeet, Harika, Akhil and Sohel were chosen for the next round. In the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Star Maa, the four contestants were seen catching yellow flowers showered by the Bigg Boss team. In the process, Harika burst into tears after she lost her cool during the task. The diva was also seen expressing condemn over Bigg Boss' instruction and called it ‘unfair'.

Akhil Wins Ticket To Finale?

If reports are to be believed, both Abijeet and Harika will be eliminated from the flower task. It is said that Sohel and Akhil are the final contenders for the ticket to finale task. As per the ongoing buzz on social media, the third Tatoo task has been won by Akhil. Though it is not known what the task was all about, fans and followers of Akhil are celebrating his victory.

Akhil- The First Contestant To Reach Finale In BB Telugu 4?

If rumours have anything to go by, Akhil Sarthak will become the first contestant to enter the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. It is to be noted that he has been nominated for the week's elimination and the ticket to the finale will be valid only if he remains in the house this week.

Nominations This Week

In the 13th week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, a total of 5 contestants have been nominated for elimination including Monal, Akhil, Abijeet, Harika and Avinash. If you may recall, the Jabardasth comedian was saved from the previous week's elimination after he used his immunity card to save himself. On the other hand, Sohel and Ariyana are safe this week.