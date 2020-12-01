Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Makers Likely To Change Telecast Timing? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has now completed 85 days of its grand premiere. As the 7 contestants inside the house gear up for the finale week, emotional drama and several tasks are unfolding each day. The makers are indeed leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience as the current season of the popular reality show inches towards its grand finale.

Of late, there were reports that the makers and Nagarjuna Akkineni were disappointed with the TRPs (Target Rating Point) of the show, especially in the weekend episodes. There were even reports suggesting that the senior actor is planning to step down from the position of host, owing to the poor TRP.

Apparently, he also expressed his disappointment that the nominated and eliminated contestants' lists are getting leaked much before its telecast, which eventually is leaving the audience uninterested to watch Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Well now, reports suggest that the makers have decided to change the timing of the show due to the weak TRP ratings. If the ongoing buzz has to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which is usually telecasted at 9.30 pm, might likely change to a new slot i.e. 10 pm from December 7, 2020. Grapevine also suggests that the time slot has been changed owing to the show's approaching finale week, wherein the makers are planning to set a target of huge TRP without competition from Bigg Boss 14 (Hindi) and Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the change in the time slot, rumours are rife that Nagarjuna might announce the same in the weekend episodes of the show.

On a related note, 5 contestants including Harika, Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Akhil Sarthak and Avinash have been nominated for the 13th week elimination, while Sohel and Ariyana were saved in the process.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: How To Vote For Abijeet, Harika, Akhil Sarthak And Others?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar, Harika Turn Against Akhil And Abijeet In The Nomination Process