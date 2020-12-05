Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar To Get Evicted From The Show?

After a high-voltage 13th week, the mini-screen audiences are awaiting the Saturday episode of Big Boss Telugu 4, when Nagarjuna will join the 7 contestants remaining in the house. As audiences are eagerly waiting to see who enters the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and who gets eliminated this week from the house, rumours are rife that Monal Gajjar might have to bid goodbye to the show.

As per ongoing rumours and vote charts that are going viral on social media, the Gujarati diva has received least votes. Let us tell you that the netizens who were disappointed with other strong contestants' exit from the show had slammed the makers by questioning Monal Gajjar's survival in the house who according to them do not deserve to be in the top 7. As the rumour about Monal's elimination goes viral on social media, the mini-screen audiences are eager to watch the Saturday episode to know the truth.

Notably, a total of 5 contestants have been nominated this time including Akhil Sarthak, Harika, Abijeet, Monal Gajjar and Avinash.

Also, the ticket to finale has been won by Akhil Sarthak. The popular mini-screen actor has become the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Notably, he will only get the ticket to finale once he is safe from this week's elimination process. Well, with the show inching towards its finale, fans and followers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite contestant grab the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

The last weekend of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw Avinash getting the least votes among the 6 contestants in the house. Though he was the one to get eliminated from the show, the eviction free pass, which he had won during a task, helped him get the immunity to save himself from the process.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Jr NTR To Join Host Nagarjuna Akkineni In The Finale?

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Request Makers To Eliminate Monal Gajjar From The Show; Here's Why