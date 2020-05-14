Bobby Simha Is The New Villain In Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Replaces Vijay Sethupathi

Looks like the makers of the highly-anticipated film Pushpa, have finally found the antagonist for their film. As per the latest report, makers have zeroed in on Bobby Simha to reprise the role of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. Earlier, the Super Deluxe actor was offered the role of a forest officer in the action thriller. Reports had suggested that Vijay expressed his hesitance to essay the role because of its close resemblance to the real-life incidents, in which forest officers in Andhra Pradesh had gunned down Tamilians thinking they were smugglers.

There were also rumours that the actor was not happy with Allu Arjun's decision of releasing the movie in Tamil, amid the controversy. After he walked out of the project, the makers were in search of an antagonist who would match Vijay's brand. Earlier, Kannada actor Dhananjay was rumoured to be in talks for the role. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding Bobby Simha's inclusion in the big project.

On a related note, the makers have started the pre-production work amid the lockdown. Directed by Sukumar, the high octane action-drama will have Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The Allu Arjun-starrer will be released in five languages- Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa will arrive in theatres next year, however, the release date is yet to be finalized. Touted to be a full-blown entertainer, the film revolves around the story of sandalwood smuggling, wherein Allu Arjun will portray the role of a smuggler, who is also a lorry driver.

Pushpa will also feature Prakash Raj, Suniel Shetty, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. The thriller has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The second schedule of the movie will start rolling in the forest range post lockdown.

