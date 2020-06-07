Climax Twitter Review: Here’s What The Viewers Have To Say About The RGV Movie

With theatres being shut amid the lockdown, Ram Gopal Varma has finally released his movie Climax. The movie, featuring adult star Mia Malkova has been released on RGV World, a new digital streaming application named after the controversial filmmaker. Climax has been grabbing the attention of the netizens since its poster release, which had the actress almost lip-locking the male lead. Well, with the release, the movie has been so far received mixed reviews from the audiences.

Read Climax Twitter Review Here:

BIRLA.G @ The Highest Power. 💵💴💶💷

@sharpest_power

RGV Climax World Premiere.

@RGVzoomin @RGV_COMPANY @MiaMalkova

#RGVWorldTheatre

Review. More unexpected thrilling horror scenes, music ,sounds and camera angles ; A bit of expected scenes ; Some bgm from the music director's own GUNS AND THIGHS trailer and officer movie .

dayanandreddy jsp @Dayanandreddyj2

Dont waste money on rgv climax

Its waste of time n money

Evil @raju_innocentev

Replying to

@raju_innocentev @RGVzoomin and @MiaMalkova @MiaMalkova

acted well....Main plus point for the film is it is gripping ....

Hemanth Kumar C R @crhemanth

I saw RGV's #Climax last night and all I want to say is that you don't have to watch it, even if you get a pirated copy for free

#PetlaParaak @HarshaTweetz

#Climax:What hook me up was only the Top notch DOP Work n way 2 Spoiled with Lazy writing and Bad Execution

The Climax of Climax is too Predictable & i felt

@RGVzoomin

Could've included it into the Ghost Stories Rather than creating Much hype with Less content

2/5 Disappointed!

Recently, the director, known for his tongue in cheek remarks and comments on social media, announced that the movie will be streamed with a pay-per-view model, for which a viewer will have to pay Rs 100 per view. Bankrolled by ShreyaET, the horror-action film is set against the backdrop of a desert.

Interestingly, this is the second collaboration of the American adult actress Mia and Ram Gopal Varma, after the 2018 movie God, Sex and Truth. The recent live interaction between the director and the actress was highly loved by the netizens. Mia was seen explaining how she entered the adult film industry, despite living a normal family life like anybody else. Many of them supported the actress saying that she would become the no 1 Bollywood actress after Sunny Leone.

RGV Expresses His Desire To Turn Gay, And The Credit Goes To Jr NTR! Find Out Why

Ram Gopal Varma Makes Cheap Comment On Women's Assets; Twitterati Slam Filmmaker