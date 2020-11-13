Diwali 2020 Special: 5 Telugu Web Series You Can Watch With Your Family On This Festival Of Lights

Muddapappu Avakai

Muddapappu Avakai is one of the most popular web series in Telugu. Starring Niharika Konidela as the lead, the series revolves around a couple who find love in an arrange marriage set up. The ZEE5's web series is quite entertaining and a suitable one to watch with family. Directed by Pranith Bramandapally, Muddapappu Avakai also stars Abhi Pratap and Dhana Lakshmi in key roles.

Pelli Gola

Abijeet is currently impressing everyone with his performance in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. But do you know, his web series Pelli Gola is even more interesting to watch during Diwali 2020. The series tells the story of a young couple who are forced to tie the knot due to family pressure. The series shows how love blossoms between them after marriage. The web series is available of VIU App and it also stars Varshini Sounderajan.

Loser

The ZEE5 web series Loser is a sports drama starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead role. Notably, the series marks his debut on the digital platform. Loser tells the story of three people with completely different socio-economic backgrounds. It's an inspirational story for all and a perfect watch during Diwali.

Locked

Are you a fan of thriller shows? If yes, Satyadev Kancharana and Samyukta Hornad's Locked is the perfect option for you this Diwali. The seven-episode web series is available on Aha. The story of the show is about a neurosurgeon who gets trapped in the house. It is quite intriguing and will keep you hooked until the end.

Social

Rana Daggubati-starrer web series Social is yet another crime thriller that we can watch during Diwali 2020. The bilingual web series released in Telugu and Hindi, is available on VIU App. Directed by Shashi Sudigala, the show focuses on an agency sent on a mission to safeguard the victims of cybercrime. Social also stars Kasturia, Priya Banerjee, Abdul Razzaq and Moin Khan in key roles.