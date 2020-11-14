EXCLUSIVE: Parineeta Borthakur & Shubhangi Atre Share Childhood Diwali Memories And Festival Plans

Parineeta Reveal Diwali Plans

For Parineeta, this Diwali will be all about family. She said, "Diwali is the time when I give my all time to my house. I enjoy cleaning and decorating it to my best. I cook for my family and friends every year. But this year as I'm shooting most of time. So I'm keeping myself away from household and cook. My family is going to look after it. My sisters are coming for the occasion. This year Diwali will be all family time.

Parineeta’s Childhood Diwali Memories

About her childhood Diwali memories, the actress said, "During childhood, we sisters use to go markets and bring so many decorative items, deepaks and use to paint and decorate it. We used to decorate our home temple while mom used to cook yummy food. We sisters together used to make rangoli. What's fun was that we used to surprise each other gifting and also plan Diwali gift for our parents so we used to keep more attention on our savings during the festivals."

Shubhangi Atre’s Diwali Plans

On her Diwali plans, BJGPH actress Shubhangi said, "I had a pre-Diwali celebration as I was on a tour to Uttarakhand, and it was fun after the lockdown phase. Every year in the past, this time was a time to get busy with cleaning and all. But this year, due to COVID-19, we cleaned our house during holiday, and so we planned this trip. Now as I'm back to Bombay, I will decorate my house. Will not be using any Chinese items this time. Mostly I'm using handmade stuff. On the day of Diwali, we will have Laxmi puja and then will enjoy homemade food. Will avoid visiting friends this time. This is how we have planned the celebration for new normal but let's see how it runs on."

‘My Childhood Diwali Was Always Special’

About childhood Diwali memories, she said, "My childhood Diwali was always special. We used to run around the market to buy the best and selective things. We didn't have online options. So me along with my siblings used to enjoy visiting Diwali stalls. We used to have Laxmi puja at home. After that we used to distribute fruits and sweets to our relatives, friends and neighbours. I really miss that time of my life."