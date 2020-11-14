Diwali 2020: Kangana Ranaut Welcomes Devi In Form Of Her 'Bhabhi'; Extends Wishes To Fans

Away from all the controversies, Kangana Ranaut is currently enjoying festivities around the weddings which took place in her family in the last couple of days. Kangana's brother Aksht recently took the knot with Ritu in a lavish ceremony.

Today, on the ocassion of Diwali, the Manikarnika star took to her Twitter page to share pictures from her sister-in-law's grihapravesh (also called as andrera) ceremony, along with a beautiful Diwali message for fans.

Kangana Ranaut Welcomes 'Mahalaxmi' On Diwali The actress shared a picture in which she is seen posing for a picture with her sister Rangoli Chandel and the newly weds Akst and Ritu. Kangana looks stunning in a white kurta-churidaar with a beautiful dupatta. Ritu is seen wearing a red salwar-kurta. Kangana Ranaut's Diwali Greetings For Fans The actress wished fans on the occasion of Diwali today and captioned her pictures as, "Diwlai ke din Mahalaxmi ghar aati hai. Humare ghar bhi devi aa rahi hai. Aaj humari bhabhi pehli baar apne ghar aa rahi hai. Is rasm ko Andrera (grihpravesh) kehte hai. Sabko Deepawali ki shubhkaamnayein (Goddess Mahalaxmi comes to our homes on Deepawali. We are also welcoming Goddess in our home - my sister-in-law will come to her house for the first time today and the ritual is called andrera. A happy Deepawali to everyone)." Earlier, Kangana Was Seen Having A Gala Time At Akst's Wedding She had taken to her Twitter page to post a picture in which she was seen enjoying a hearty laugh with Aksht and his bride Ritu. She had captioned the picture as, "Welcome to our family Ritu."

With respect to work, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects include Jayalalitha biopic titled as Thalaivi, Ronnie Screwvala's Tejas in which she essays an IAF pilot and an action thriller Dhaakad which has her essaying the role of a spy.

