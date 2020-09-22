GV Prakash Calls Pawan Kalyan His Favourite Actor In Tollywood!

Fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan are on cloud nine with GV Prakash's recent Twitter live chat. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, during the fan chat session the renowned music composer was asked about his favourite actor in Tollywood, to which he responded that he is a huge fan of Power Star.

He apparently said, "My favourite Telugu hero is Pawan Kalyan sir. I like his charisma. And I have heard that he likes music as well. He has heard my songs from Ulasa Utsaha songs. He had even recommended me to two of his producers once at that time. So I really like Pawan Kalyan sir." Looks like the fans are elated with the big revelation of GV Prakash and are also expecting a mass film that includes the duo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab, which will go on floors from October 2020. The film's shooting was kept on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The courtroom drama is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink, that features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Power Star will be seen reprising Big B's role in the Telugu remake, which is backed by producers Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

Pawan Kalyan is also a part of Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi's PSPK 27. The actor will be seen romancing Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez in the film, touted to be a period drama. Power Star has also signed for Harish Shankar's action-romantic drama tentatively titled PSPK 28. The film will mark the second collaboration of the actor-director duo after 8 years of Gabbar Singh (2012).

On the other hand, GV Prakash recently released his first international single 'High and Dry', which indeed received immense love from the netizens across the world. His next film release is Suriya-Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru. He will also be composing music for Suriya's next project with Vetrimaran titled Vaadivasal.

