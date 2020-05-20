HappyBirthdayNTR Sets A New Record, Surpasses Pawan Kalyan’s #8YrsOfGabbarSinghHysteria

It is indeed a big day for Jr NTR as he celebrates his 37th birthday today. Well, looks like the NTR fans are not ready to settle down too easily on the special occasion, as they break all hashtag records on social media. As a tribute to the actor, the fans prominently trended #HappyBirthdayNTR on social media especially on Twitter, which has surpassed previous birthday hashtags and biggest Twitter trends in India. The hashtag has so far trended 13.5M+ times on Twitter.

Taking a look at the biggest Twitter trends, NTR hashtag has surpassed Pawan Kalyan's #8YrsOfGabbarSinghHysteria which trended 13.4M times. The hashtag was created on the special occasion to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Power Star's 2012 film Gabbar Singh. Pawan Kalyan's birthday trend with a 10.51M mark has also been chased down by NTR fans. Hashtag made on the 14th anniversary of Telugu blockbuster Pokiri, #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri is the fourth in the list with 8.5M trends.

Interestingly, Jr NTR's previous birthday record has been beaten by the new viral hashtag. #NTRBdayFestBegins has procured a mark of 8.5M. #HBDDearestThalaAjith, the only non-Telugu hashtag is on the sixth position with 8.43M Tweets. Mahesh Babu's Twitter hashtag #HappyBirthDaySSMB has come down to the seventh position. Mahesh fans had trended the hashtag for 8.3M times.

Here is the list:

#HappyBirthdayNTR: 13.5M+

#8YrsOfGabbarSinghHysteria: 13.4M

#HappyBdayPawanKalyan:10.51M

#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri: 8.5M

#NTRBdayFestBegins: 8.5M

#HBDDearestThalaAJITH: 8.43M

#HappyBirthDaySSMB: 8.3M

#HappyBirthdayNTR has also become the fastest hashtag to reach 1M on Twitter. Interestingly, the hashtag has surpassed the other records within a time limit of 20 minutes. For the uninitiated, fans of the celebrities, especially of the south stars, trend birthday or film anniversary hashtags as a gift to their favourite celebrities.

On the work front, Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR. The epic drama will also have Ram Charan, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

