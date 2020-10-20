    For Quick Alerts
      #HyderabadFloodRelief: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda And Other Celebs Extend Helping Hand

      Hyderabad witnessed a huge downpour that caused flash floods in many areas. The heavy rainfall has devastated the city triggering waterlogging, power cuts, damage to property, roads and bridges, and even killing more than 50 people.

      The low-lying regions are alerted, while the Hyderabad city has received an orange alert. People are also advised to stay indoors ahead of the heavy downpour forecast. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has instructed the concerned officials to be prepared and evacuate people residing in low-lying areas.

      As unprecedented rain wreak havoc in Hyderabad, Tollywood celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda unite to extend helping hands to those who are affected by the flood.

      Mahesh Babu

      Announcing donation of Rs 1 crore towards the Telangana CM relief fund Mahesh wrote, "Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times.🙏🏻 @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS."

      Jr NTR

      The RRR star who contributed a whopping Rs 50 lakh tweeted, " Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO."

      Vijay Deverakonda

      The Rebel Star of Tollywood donated Rs 10 lakh towards the Telangana Relief Fund and wrote, "Its been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let's pool in some money to help those who are not - Let's do it one more time for our own. Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF."

      Chiranjeevi Konidela

      Megastar Chiranjeevi contributed Rs 1 crore and has also appealed to people to come forward to help the needy as he tweeted, "The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO."

      Nagarjuna Akkineni

      Appreciating the efforts of the Telangana government, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, "Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO Folded hands."

      Nandamuri Balakrishna

      Versatile actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has reportedly contributed a whopping Rs 1.5 crore towards the Telangana CMO relief fund.

      Anil Ravipudi

      Harish Shankar

