HyderabadFloodRelief: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda And Other Celebs Extend Helping Hand

Hyderabad witnessed a huge downpour that caused flash floods in many areas. The heavy rainfall has devastated the city triggering waterlogging, power cuts, damage to property, roads and bridges, and even killing more than 50 people.

The low-lying regions are alerted, while the Hyderabad city has received an orange alert. People are also advised to stay indoors ahead of the heavy downpour forecast. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has instructed the concerned officials to be prepared and evacuate people residing in low-lying areas.

As unprecedented rain wreak havoc in Hyderabad, Tollywood celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda unite to extend helping hands to those who are affected by the flood.

Mahesh Babu

Announcing donation of Rs 1 crore towards the Telangana CM relief fund Mahesh wrote, "Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times.🙏🏻 @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS."

The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

Jr NTR

The RRR star who contributed a whopping Rs 50 lakh tweeted, " Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO."

Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda

The Rebel Star of Tollywood donated Rs 10 lakh towards the Telangana Relief Fund and wrote, "Its been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let's pool in some money to help those who are not - Let's do it one more time for our own. Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF."

We came together for Kerala

We came together for Chennai

We came together for the Army

We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona

This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Megastar Chiranjeevi contributed Rs 1 crore and has also appealed to people to come forward to help the needy as he tweeted, "The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO."

The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARBeV9JShy — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Appreciating the efforts of the Telangana government, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, "Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO Folded hands."

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO 🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 20, 2020

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Versatile actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has reportedly contributed a whopping Rs 1.5 crore towards the Telangana CMO relief fund.

Anil Ravipudi

The city I live in is suffering in front my eyes due to unprecedented rains. My heart felt thanks to the front line relief workers who are striving to resuce our Hyderabad. I wish to come forward and contribute an amount of Rs. 5 lakhs towards the relief measures. @TelanganaCMO — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 20, 2020

Harish Shankar