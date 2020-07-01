KGF: Chapter 1 World Television Premiere On Star Maa On June 5; Huge TRP Expected For Yash Starrer!

KGF: Chapter 1 is undoubtedly one of the best films of Indian cinema. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the movie was released in multiple languages and clearly became successful in all of them. Interestingly, KGF had opened to a great start in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh theatres. The movie received a warm welcome and appreciation from the Telugu audience.

Well now, we have big news for the Telugu audience about the movie's telecast which will soon hit your mini-screens. The Telugu version of the 2018 period-action film starring Yash is now gearing up for its world television premiere on Sunday (July 5) at 5.30 pm. The movie will meet the audience on Star Maa.

Interestingly, being a highly awaited movie, the telecast on mini-screen might offer KGF a record TRP. Also, the COVID-19 lockdown and the prime-time slot will prove to be an advantage for the telecast.

The movie written by Prashanth Neel, has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur. Apart from Yash, the first instalment of KGF also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Archana Jois, Anant Nag, Ramesh Indira, Ramachandra Raju, Vasishta N Simha and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky (essayed by Yash), who is born poor and arrives in Bombay in the 1960s, in search of power and wealth as desired by his ailing mother.

For the unversed, the second part of the movie, KGF: Chapter 2 is slated to hit the theatres on October 23. The high-octane action-thriller will have Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakti and Achyuth Kumar essaying important roles.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Homable Films, the movie will release in 5 different languages- Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

