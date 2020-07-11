Radhe Shyam Director Radha Krishna Kumar’s Account Blocked By Instagram!

Fans can't keep calm with the recent first look poster release of Prabhas 20 now titled as Radhe Shyam. Well, the cast and crew are completely satisfied with the response they have been receiving on social media since the release. But, looks like the director of the romantic-thriller Radha Krishna Kumar is going through a bizarre experience as his account has been blocked by Instagram.

He took to Twitter and revealed that he has been blocked by the photo and video sharing platform, saying that he is pretending to be someone else. He wrote, "Fun fact of the day: Insta has blocked my account saying I'm pretending to be someone else.. who is that someone."

Fun fact of the day : Insta has blocked my account saying I’m pretending to be someone else 🤣🤣🤣 who is that someOne — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) July 10, 2020

Well, a few netizens took chance of the situation by pulling the director's leg as they commented under his tweet, that his account has been reported since he didn't give any update on the movie. While the others said that Instagram might have got confused between Radha Krishna and Radhe Shyam. Well, we hope Radha Krishna retrieves his account as soon as possible so as to unveil more updates about the highly-anticipated film.

Talking about the movie, the Georgia schedule of Radhe Shyam was called off owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. As per reports, Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a palm reader in the film, whereas Pooja Hegde will portray a princess. The romantic-thriller also features an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sasha Chettri. The music director of the film is yet to be finalised, though there are reports suggesting that AR Rahman has been approached by the makers of the project.

Bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the pan-India project is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

