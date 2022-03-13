Radhe Shyam Day 3 Box Office Collection: Terrific Sunday For Prabhas' Romantic Thriller!

Prabhas' highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam released in theatres on March 11 and opened to a thunderous response. The romantic thriller opened the gates with a staggering Rs 28 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. On day 2, i.e. on Saturday, the film raked in close to Rs 12.32 Crore from the Telugu states. Sunday turned out to be a favoured day for the entertainer, as it garnered close to Rs 11 Crore, making the total collection of the film Rs 48.81 Crore. Notably, the film has also scored a century at the worldwide box office in a matter of just three days, which in itself is a huge feat.

Let us tell you that the film has received mixed response from all quarters and therefore it remains to be seen how it performs post the first weekend, especially on Monday, when the collection will go through an expected decline. As of now, the film is contesting against The Kashmir Files (Bollywood), Valimai (Tamil) and Etharkkum Thunindhavan (Tamil) at the theatres.

Radhe Shyam Day Wise Collection (AP-TG)

Day 1: Rs 25.49 Crore

Day 2: Rs 12.32 Crore

Day 3: Rs 11 Crore

Total: Rs 48.81 Crore (Share: Appox)

Having said that, it could again be Radhe Shyam that ends up having the best collection than the aforementioned films, owing to its much wider appeal.

Well, the Prabhas-starrer will continue to do well at least until RRR's arrival. The Rajamouli directorial featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt is releasing on March 25.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar as the supporting cast. The film's music has been composed by Mithoon, Manan Bharadwaj, and Justin Prabhakaran (Telugu OST).

Manoj Paramahamsa was the lensman for the film while editing was carried out by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.