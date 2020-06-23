Prabhas20: Makers To Erect A Hospital Worth Rs 5 Crore For The Prabhas- Pooja Hegde Starrer?

#Prabhas20 is evidently all about rumours and no clear updates. Well, yet again, a rumour is doing the rounds about the shoot of the highly-anticipated movie of the year. There are reports suggesting that the makers of the Prabhas-starrer are planning to build a hospital at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios worth Rs 5 crore. Yes, you read that right. It is said that the 4 storey building in the studio will consist of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) ward, special ward, general ward, and doctor cabin.

If rumours are to be believed the cast and crew will shoot some highlighting sequences of the film for over a month at this hospital. Well, it is to be noted that the other Tollywood makers are trying to slash down the budget of their respective movies owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. However, there is no official confirmation by the #Prabhas20 makers about the construction of the hospital.

On a related note, the movie helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the pan-India project was earlier scheduled to release by the end of 2020. Recent grapevine suggests that the movie, touted to be a romantic drama is titled Radhe Shyam.

Though there is no confirmation regarding the news, the hashtag #RadheShyam is going viral on social media. Set in the backdrop of 1970's love story, the Rebel Star will reportedly essay the role of a fortune teller, while Pooja Hegde will play the role of a princess. Well, we can't wait to feast our eyes on the duo's sizzling chemistry on the big screen. What about you? Tell us in the comments section below.

Prabhas And AR Rahman To Team Up For #Prabhas20? Read To Know!

Prabhas Spotted Participating In Plantation Drive With TRS Leader Santosh Kumar J