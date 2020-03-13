Sri Reddy Calls Herself A B*tch; Says Lovers Can’t Be Good F**kers

Controversial Telugu actress, Sri Reddy has recently taken the internet bythe storm. The diva, who is known for posting controversial yet abusive posts on social media, recently called herself a b*tch and stated 'lovers can not be good f**kers'.

In a couple of Facebook posts, Sri Reddy wrote, "I'm the same b*tch to make u 2 drop ur drops.."

Another post read, "Good Lover can't b a good f**ker..gmng f**kers".

Well, these posts are indeed controversial and have left her her fans surprised. But, Sri Reddy is known for posting controversial statements about the actors in the Telugu film industry, so it doesn't come as a shock.

Also Read : Sri Reddy Reveals The Place Where She Spent First Night With Abhiram Daggubati

Earlier, Sri Reddy had called Ram Gopal Varma dangerous than coronavirus. Sri Reddy has been in the news for quiet a few years. In 2017, she had gone topless publicly in front of Movie Artists' Association (MAA)'s office in Hyderabad.

Also Read : Sri Reddy's Diwali Special Photo Takes Fans By Surprise

She claimed that many Tollywood producers, as well as filmmakers, have sexually exploited her in the pretext of giving roles in films which includes biggies like Abhiram Daggubati, Nani, actor Vishal, Raghava Lawrence, Sunder C, Koratala Siva and others.