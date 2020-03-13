    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sri Reddy Calls Herself A B*tch; Says Lovers Can’t Be Good F**kers

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Controversial Telugu actress, Sri Reddy has recently taken the internet bythe storm. The diva, who is known for posting controversial yet abusive posts on social media, recently called herself a b*tch and stated 'lovers can not be good f**kers'.

      Sri Reddy

      In a couple of Facebook posts, Sri Reddy wrote, "I'm the same b*tch to make u 2 drop ur drops.."

      Sri Reddy FB post

      Another post read, "Good Lover can't b a good f**ker..gmng f**kers".

      Sri Reddy FB Post

      Well, these posts are indeed controversial and have left her her fans surprised. But, Sri Reddy is known for posting controversial statements about the actors in the Telugu film industry, so it doesn't come as a shock.

      Also Read : Sri Reddy Reveals The Place Where She Spent First Night With Abhiram Daggubati

      Earlier, Sri Reddy had called Ram Gopal Varma dangerous than coronavirus. Sri Reddy has been in the news for quiet a few years. In 2017, she had gone topless publicly in front of Movie Artists' Association (MAA)'s office in Hyderabad.

      Also Read : Sri Reddy's Diwali Special Photo Takes Fans By Surprise

      She claimed that many Tollywood producers, as well as filmmakers, have sexually exploited her in the pretext of giving roles in films which includes biggies like Abhiram Daggubati, Nani, actor Vishal, Raghava Lawrence, Sunder C, Koratala Siva and others.

      Read more about: sri reddy
      Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 12:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X