      Sri Reddy Claims That Not Pawan Kalyan, But Chiranjeevi Is Taking Revenge On Her

      Sri Reddy, who is known for taking a dig at prominent Telugu celebrities, has recently claimed that Megastar Chiranjeevi is taking revenge on her.

      On Tuesday, Sri Reddy took to Facebook and wrote, "Pawan Kalyan might be as a politician you are not taking revenge, being a legend your brother Chiranjeevi taking revenge on me. A family drama."(sic)

      In the post, Sri Reddy said that Power Star Pawan Kalyan is busy with the politics, so, he is not getting the time. She claimed that Chiranjeevi is taking revenge on her.

      It all started when Sri Reddy abused Jana Sena Chief and actor Pawan Kalyan and has also flashed her middle finger to him. After Chiranjeevi's speech on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on transgender contestant Tamanna Simhadri, Sri Reddy decided to attack the Megastar.

      The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star had passed some comments, indirectly pointing Sri Reddy. Hence, Sri Reddy has been targeting the Megastar since then. A few days ago, the controversial actress had taken a dig at Samantha Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan's private parts.

      Sri Reddy had stated, "Samantha lemons,trisha grapes are nothing infront of me.." (sic) Apart from them, she had also countered filmmaker AR Murugadoss. By calling him 'Uncle', she stated, "Murugadas uncle like to steal women v*gina and thief of movie stories. These are movie legends. sorry on tamil Industry."(sic)

      Sri Reddy has also accused celebrities like Nani, Raghava Lawrence, Sundar C, Kona Venkat and others of s*xually exploiting her and ruining her movie career.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 13:51 [IST]
