Sri Reddy: Said No To Controversial Telugu Film Paranna Jeevi Because I Love RGV

Sri Reddy is known for her tongue in cheek comments and controversial statements. The actress is back in the limelight for her recent post on Paranna Jeevi, a film allegedly inspired by Ram Gopal Varma's life.

Sri Reddy, who calls herself a huge fan of the ace filmmaker, was rumoured to be featured in the film. Well now, the actress has taken to her social media handle to clarify about the same and said that she is not a part of the film. She said that though she was offered the controversial film, she rejected it as she loves the director (RGV), and don't want to tarnish the image of the people she respects in her life.

Sri also congratulated the director on the success of the song from his upcoming film titled Power Star. She wrote, "Got lot of pressure to act in a film,but I said no to that controversial telugu film paranna jeevi, bcz I love RGV..if I need only money I wl get it in many ways..I hv my ethics..I dnt nd i nvr damage my own people's respect if they like me or not, its not a matter..congratulations to rgv fr powerstar song..liked it a lotttt."(sic)

Earlier, Sri Reddy had slammed Lady Superstar Nayanthara as she took a dig at her former relationship with Simbu. She had also body shammed several actresses of the south like Samantha Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan.

On a related note, Ram Gopal Varma is gearing up to release his upcoming movie Power Star. The movie has already created a buzz amongst the netizens for the bizarre resemblance of the lead actor to Pawan Kalyan. Power Star will soon release on RGV World Theatres amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Pawan Kalyan's Reaction To Ram Gopal Varma's 'Power Star' Is Sensible

Power Star First Look: RGV's Next Movie's New Poster Is Intriguing