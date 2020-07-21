    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sri Reddy: Said No To Controversial Telugu Film Paranna Jeevi Because I Love RGV

      By
      |

      Sri Reddy is known for her tongue in cheek comments and controversial statements. The actress is back in the limelight for her recent post on Paranna Jeevi, a film allegedly inspired by Ram Gopal Varma's life.

      rgv

      Sri Reddy, who calls herself a huge fan of the ace filmmaker, was rumoured to be featured in the film. Well now, the actress has taken to her social media handle to clarify about the same and said that she is not a part of the film. She said that though she was offered the controversial film, she rejected it as she loves the director (RGV), and don't want to tarnish the image of the people she respects in her life.

      Sri also congratulated the director on the success of the song from his upcoming film titled Power Star. She wrote, "Got lot of pressure to act in a film,but I said no to that controversial telugu film paranna jeevi, bcz I love RGV..if I need only money I wl get it in many ways..I hv my ethics..I dnt nd i nvr damage my own people's respect if they like me or not, its not a matter..congratulations to rgv fr powerstar song..liked it a lotttt."(sic)

      Earlier, Sri Reddy had slammed Lady Superstar Nayanthara as she took a dig at her former relationship with Simbu. She had also body shammed several actresses of the south like Samantha Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan.

      On a related note, Ram Gopal Varma is gearing up to release his upcoming movie Power Star. The movie has already created a buzz amongst the netizens for the bizarre resemblance of the lead actor to Pawan Kalyan. Power Star will soon release on RGV World Theatres amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

      Pawan Kalyan's Reaction To Ram Gopal Varma's 'Power Star' Is Sensible

      Power Star First Look: RGV's Next Movie's New Poster Is Intriguing

      Read more about: sri reddy ram gopal varma
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X