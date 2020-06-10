Sri Reddy Wishes Nandamuri Balakrishna On His Birthday, Takes A Dig At Chiranjeevi And Family

Actress Sri Reddy has yet again made it to the headlines, this time with a special birthday wish for Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Ballaya. On the occasion of the latter's 60th birthday, the sultry siren of Tollywood took to her social media handle to wish the actor, while taking a dig at Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family. She wrote that Balakrishna doesn't need a Padma Shri as his smile is the biggest award. She also added that the actor hits on the face 'out of love' but not like the Mega family, who take the bread out of people's mouths.

Her Facebook post read, "Industry simha swapna,nata ratna,telugu priya,the great human being in social service..no need of padma Sri,ur smile only a big award..living legendary actor bala krishna garu happy birthday god bless u..prema tho chempa midha kodathav thappa,mega family laga, kadupu midha kottadu e bangaru konda..pedha prajala aakali ,arogyam alochinche mudhula mamayya ma baalayya.." Well, the fans of Ballaya are happy with the actress' straight forward comment on Ballaya.

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter account to wish Balakrishna. He wrote, "Dear #NBK as U turn the magical 60, I fondly reminisce on Ur amazing journey. Happy Birthday." It is to be noted that Ballaya wasn't happy with the recent TFI's meeting with the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. A video of an irked actor had circulated on social media, wherein Balakrishna was seen lashing out at a media person, who asked his views about the meeting spearheaded by Chiranjeevi. The actor was also heard using abusive and unparliamentary language in public. Well, we will have to wait and watch if Sri Reddy's comment adds fuel to the fire between the two senior actors.

