Godfather: Salman Khan And Chiranjeevi To Have A Special Dance Number In The Film

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Godfather is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the film was announced, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to make it famous in the global market. Apart from having Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the makers are now planning to rope in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the film.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Godfather's music composer S Thaman also gave a hint about Salman Khan's special appearance in the Chiranjeevi-starrer. He said, "When Chiru Sir told me that Salman would be coming on board and would groove with him in a song, I was speechless! I was like 'Wow! It can't get any bigger'. He revealed that it was director Mohan Raja's idea to get Salman Khan on board.

Thaman feels that it would be a challenge for him to compose tunes for two legends. The composer said, "Composing tunes for two legends who have their own individual swag and aura, is challenging but exciting too. Also, it's a great chance for me to expand my music beyond the State. Hindi composers too know that I come up with interesting tunes."

S Thaman also clarified that the song is not force-fitted into the film. He is trying to make a song to reach out to a larger and wider audience. When asked about the genre, Thaman refused to reveal it and said, "All I can tell you is that it will be an engrossing and thematic number, a song that has a great vibe and spunk. Composing tunes for such an ensemble cast is a great responsibility. So we are working to come up with a foot-tapping number."

Talking about Godfather, the film also Satyadev Kancharana and Gangavva in key roles. The Chiranjeevi-starrer is based on Lucifer and it is being produced by R B Choudary, N V Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the banners of NVR Cinema LLP and Konidela Production Company.