Narappa Twitter Review: Twitterati Have THIS To Say About Venkatesh Daggubati’s Rural Drama!

Venkatesh Daggubati's highly awaited film Narappa is finally here! Foregoing the traditional theatrical release, the film has now started streaming directly on Amazon Prime Video. The rural drama based on the Tamil novelist Poomani's highly talked about novel Vekkai, has been receiving immense response from the audiences.

In fact, netizens can't stop gushing over Venkatesh and Priyamani's flawless acting chops and the way with which the story has unfolded in the film. The breathtaking cinematography by Shyam K Naidu and music composed by Mani Sharma, has also garnered digital applause from movie buffs. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film features an ensemble cast including Karthik Rathnam, Rao Ramesh, Aadukalam Naren, Nassar, Rajeev Kanakala, Vasishta N Simha, Ammu Abhirami and Mahadevan.

For the uninitiated, Narappa is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Asuran that starred Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Interestingly, the Tamil film also received 2 National Film awards in 2021 in Best Actor (Dhanush) and Best Feature Film in Tamil (V Creations-Producer, Vetrimaaran-Director) categories.

Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu and D Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions and V Creations, Narappa was earlier scheduled to release on May 14, however, was later postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions imposed in the two Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has editing carried out by Marthand K Venkatesh, best known for editing Venkatesh's Drushyam (2014) and blockbuster film Geetha Govindam (2018).

Well, as Narappa is all over the internet, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the Venkatesh-Priyamani-starrer.