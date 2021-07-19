Eid al-Adha 2021: Narappa To Malik, 5 Fresh Releases To Binge Watch On The Special Occasion!

Narappa

The action drama starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in lead roles, is based on Poomani's Tamil novel Vekkai. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the rural drama is a Telugu remake of Dhanush's National Award-winning film Asuran (Tamil). Also starring Karthik Rathnam, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Rajeev Kanakala, Vasishta N Simha and Ammu Abhirami, Narappa is available on Amazon Prime Video. The film which released on July 20, revolves around Narappa (played by Venkatesh) who along with his family is on the run after his son murders a big shot.

Malik

Fahadh Faasil's fourth OTT venture Malik released on Amazon Prime Video on July 15. Written and helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, the political thriller tells a hard-hitting tale of a local gangster who fights corruption in his village. Featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Indrans and Dinesh Prabhakar, Malik was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on April 2020, however, the release was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaazhl

Released on July 16 on streaming service SonyLIV, Vaazhl is helmed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman. Starring budding actors Pradeep Anthony, TJ Bhanu, Diva Dhawan, Aahrav and SN Bhatt in key roles, the Tamil drama is bankrolled by actor Sivakarthikeyan's banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The light-hearted film revolves around a youngster who thinks his life doesn't serve any purpose until he meets his distant cousin and falls head over heels in love with her.

Sara's

With its unconventional concept and quirky storyline, Anna Ben-starrer Sara's has already garnered a huge attention from the audience. The film directed by Ohm Shanthi Oshaana fame Jude Anthany Joseph has already become a hot topic of debate on social media, and this feel-good entertainer definitely has a place on our list for all obvious reasons. The film also features Sunny Wayne, Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Dhanya Varma, Siddique, Vijayakumar and Srindaa in prominent roles. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.

Ikkat

Helmed by Esham Khan and Haseen Khan, the Kannada film Ikkat has already started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 21. Starring Nagabhushana, Bhoomi Shetty, Sundar, RJ Vikki, Anand Ninasam and Naveen Chethana, the comedy-drama lends an enthralling tale of a couple on the verge of divorce who unfortunately are locked inside their apartment, as the government announces a 21-day lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.