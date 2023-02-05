Do You Know Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Is A Working Woman? Allu Aravind Reveals Interesting Information!
Tollywood's
most
stylish
star,
Allu
Arjun,
is
currently
filming
for
the
much-awaited
sequel
of
his
most
successful
film
to
date,
Pushpa.
The
40-year-old
actor
has
a
huge
fan
following
and
is
hard-working.
Albeit
introduced
into
the
industry
as
Allu
Aravind's
son
and
Chiranjeevi's
nephew
from
the
Allu-Konidela
family,
he
had
created
a
style
and
identity
of
his
own,
and
emerged
as
one
of
the
top
grade
actors
of
Tollywood
and
south-India.
Even
before
Pushpa
happened
in
2021,
the
actor
was
the
heartthrob
of
several
people
across
Kerala,
who
refer
to
him
as
Mallu
Arjun,
fondly.
Bunny
set
a
trend
with
his
marriage
in
the
year
2011
to
Sneha
Reddy,
who
belongs
to
another
caste.
Sneha
is
a
younger
daughter
of
an
industrialist
and
educationalist
based
in
Hyderabad,
who
met
Bunny
through
some
mutual
friends.
Bunny
was
reportedly
smitten
by
her
composed
nature
and
proposed
wedding
to
her.
The
duo
got
married
with
blessings
from
both
families
and
their
near
and
dear.
Arjun
and
Sneha
are
parents
to
a
son
Ayaan
and
daughter
Arha.
They
dish
out
couple
goals
quite
frequently.
Sneha
looks
ravishing
as
a
mom
of
two
and
manages
to
demand
attention
in
a
crowd
with
her
experimental
fashion
choices.
Of
late,
pictures
of
Sneha's
bold
and
modern
avatars
have
trended
on
the
internet.
During
the
'Writer
Padmabhushan'
success
meet,
Allu
Aravind,
Sneha's
father-in-law,
heaped
praises
on
Sneha
and
said,
"Sneha
is
married
to
a
star
hero
and
comes
from
a
rich
family.
Still,
she
chose
to
work
and
be
independent.
It
is
important
for
every
woman
to
find
out
her
calling
and
work
on
it."
He
further
added
that
after
watching
the
Suhas-starrer
film
and
deciding
to
distribute
it,
he
went
home
and
asked
his
wife,
Arjun's
mother,
what
she
liked
and
what
she
wanted
to
become.
Fans
of
the
actor
and
the
Allu
family
were
curios
about
Sneha's
professional
life,
which
is,
however,
unknown.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 15:51 [IST]