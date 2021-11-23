allu-aravind-makes-a-re-entry-in-bollywood-with-shahid-kapoor-s-jersey

Allu Aravind who had last made an appearance in Bollywood as the producer of Ghajini, is now all set to make a comeback in the Hindi film industry with Shehzada and Jersey.

The telugu producer has donned upon the hat of the presenter and studio for Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, trailer of which has been already unveiled today.

The ace producer was even spotted today at the trailer lauch event of Jersey. The film is presented by Allu Arvind and is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S. Naga Vamsi.

Apart from Jersey, Allu Aravind will also be presenting Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Shehzada.