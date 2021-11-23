Allu Aravind Makes A Re-entry In Bollywood With Shahid Kapoor's Jersey
News
oi-Filmibeat Desk
Allu
Aravind
who
had
last
made
an
appearance
in
Bollywood
as
the
producer
of
Ghajini,
is
now
all
set
to
make
a
comeback
in
the
Hindi
film
industry
with
Shehzada
and
Jersey.
The
telugu
producer
has
donned
upon
the
hat
of
the
presenter
and
studio
for
Shahid
Kapoor's
Jersey,
trailer
of
which
has
been
already
unveiled
today.
The
ace
producer
was
even
spotted
today
at
the
trailer
lauch
event
of
Jersey.
The
film
is
presented
by
Allu
Arvind
and
is
produced
by
Aman
Gill,
Dil
Raju,
S.
Naga
Vamsi.
Apart
from
Jersey,
Allu
Aravind
will
also
be
presenting
Kartik
Aaryan's
upcoming
film
Shehzada.
Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 19:04 [IST]