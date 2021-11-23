    For Quick Alerts
      Allu Aravind Makes A Re-entry In Bollywood With Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

      By
      |

      Allu Aravind who had last made an appearance in Bollywood as the producer of Ghajini, is now all set to make a comeback in the Hindi film industry with Shehzada and Jersey.

      The telugu producer has donned upon the hat of the presenter and studio for Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, trailer of which has been already unveiled today.

      allu-aravind-makes-a-re-entry-in-bollywood-with-shahid-kapoor-s-jersey

      The ace producer was even spotted today at the trailer lauch event of Jersey. The film is presented by Allu Arvind and is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S. Naga Vamsi.

      Apart from Jersey, Allu Aravind will also be presenting Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Shehzada.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 19:04 [IST]
