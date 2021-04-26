Raashii Khanna Starts Filming For Naga Chaitanya Starrer Thank You In Milan

Raashii Khanna is considered as one of the busiest actresses in the south film industry. The actress recently joined the sets of Vikram Kumar's directorial venture Thank You in Milan, Italy. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya as the male lead and it is being produced by Dil Raju. Interestingly, the film marks her second collaboration with Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar. For the unversed, she has worked with Chaitanya in Venky Mama and did a special appearance in Vikram Kumar's Manam.

In a statement with the media, Raashii Khanna said that she feels blessed to be a part of Dil Raju's production. While talking about her experience shooting in Milan, Raashii said, "It is amazing to be collaborating with the best in the industry. Vikram Kumar is a gifted director and working with Chaitanya keeps me on my toes. The cinematographer of the film P C Sriram sir is fantastic at what he does and I always wanted to work with him. Here in Turin and Milan the COVID-19 cases are not as many as there are everywhere else. We are a very small unit and we're taking all the necessary precautions. I'm excited to be shooting this wonderful film. Although I'm here, my heart is still in my country."

Well, fans are damn excited to see Raashii Khanna and Naga Chaitanya's chemistry once again after Venky Mama. Their last collaboration that also starred Venkatesh Daggubati and Payal Rajput in the pivotal roles, was one of the biggest box office successes of 2019. It was directed by KS Ravindra.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Raashii Khanna will be seen in Tughlaq Durbar (Tamil), Aranmanai 3 (Tamil), Methavi (Tamil) and Brahmam (Malayalam). Apart from these, she will also be featuring in Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer untitled web series, directed by Raj & DK.