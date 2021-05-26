RRR's Streaming Rights Sold To ZEE5 And Netflix

Days after unveiling a special update on Komaram Bheem, team RRR has yet again made headlines for a massive reason. The producers of the period drama today (May 26) announced that post its theatrical release, the film will be made available on Zee5 and Netflix.

RRR's Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on Zee 5, while Netflix will stream the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of the highly anticipated film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. On the other hand, the satellite partners of the film are Zee Cinema (Hindi), Star Maa (Telugu), Star Vijay (Tamil), Asianet (Malayalam) and Star Suvarna (Kannada). Notably, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of RRR.

Also Read: Ram Charan Wishes His RRR Co-Star Jr NTR On His Birthday; See The Sweet Post

Also Read: Prashanth Neel Confirms Collaboration With Jr NTR For NTR 31; Post Goes Viral!

Talking about the film's release, the SS Rajamouli directorial will have a massive release on October 13, 2021 coinciding with Dussehra. Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on January 8, 2021, the makers were forced to postpone the date owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Well, as of now, the cast and crew have completed shooting and the post-production process is going on at a brisk pace.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film revolves around the fictional tale of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Backed by DVV Danayya under his production company DVV Entertainments, the period drama has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Marking the Tollywood debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody, RRR has story penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad while screenplay and dialogues are written by Rajamouli and Sai Madhav Burra.