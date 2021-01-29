Sarkaru Vaari Paata Release: Mahesh Babu To Repeat Sankranti Magic Yet Again?

It's official! Mahesh Babu's highly talked about film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have a massive release on Sankranti 2022. After the terrific success of his previous venture Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released on Sankranti 2021, the Superstar is all set to break the box-office records on the occasion of the harvest festival.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor confirmed the release as he tweeted, "Sankranthi it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @GMBent @14ReelsPlus @MythriOfficial."

The renowned production house and one of the producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "Super Star Sankranthi Once Again #SarkaruVaariPaata Releasing for Sankranthi 2022."

On a related note, the shooting of Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently commenced in Dubai. Notably, the superstar resumed shooting after almost 10 months of COVID-19 break. Helmed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted to be a political drama with the theme of corruption in government offices. National Award winner Keerthy Suresh will play the love interest of Mahesh Babu in the film, which is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

For the unversed, the Mahesh Babu-starrer was announced on May 31, 2020, on the special occasion of the actor's father and veteran Tollywood hero Krishna Ghattamaneni's 77th birthday.

