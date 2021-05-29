SIRISH 6 Second Pre-Look Out: Allu Sirish And Anu Emmanuel’s Chemistry Is Irresistible!

Handsome actor Allu Sirish is all set to entice his innumerable fans and followers with a birthday surprise. On the occasion of his 34th birthday tomorrow (May 30), the star will be unveiling the first look poster of his highly anticipated film tentatively titled #SIRISH6 at 11 am.

To amp up the excitement of his fans the actor today (May 29) released the second pre-look poster of the film featuring him and beautiful actress Anu Emmanuel. In the enthralling poster, the duo can be seen holding hands exuding immense chemistry which is irresistible and alluring at the same time.

However, repeating the format of the first pre-look poster, the duo's faces have not been revealed in the second poster which has yet again intrigued many. Revealing the poster the actor tweeted, "Here's our second prelook. Excited to share the title & first look our film tomorrow at 11am."

For the unversed, the first pre-look of #SIRISH6 was released on May 27, which had also wowed the netizens. Helmed by Rakesh Sasi, the film touted to be an out and out romantic entertainer is bankrolled by GA2 Pictures. Presented by renowned producer Allu Aravind, the film marks Allu Sirish's 6th venture as lead actor after Gouravam (2013), Kotha Janta(2014), Srirastu Subhamastu (2016), 1971: Beyond Borders (2017- Malayalam), Okka Kshanam (2017) and ABCD- American Born Confused Desi (2019). The star was last seen in a Hindi single 'Vilayati Sharaab' that turned an instant hit and crossed 100 million views on YouTube in no time.