Adipurush Makers Might Reshoot Certain Scenes; Will Prabhas Take Time Out From His Schedule?

It was reported a few days ago that Prabhas's Adipurush has opted out of the Pongal race and that the film's release date has been postponed to April/May 2023. The film's teaser that was launched on October 2 in Ayodhya has received severe backlash for bad VFX, and many on social media have accused the makers of misrepresenting the Ramayana. The earlier locked release date for Adipurush was January 12, 2023.

Although the makers have not officially said anything about the film's postponed release date, rumours have it that the film might go through a reshoot. Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Rama in Adipurush, which is a modern-day adaptation of the Hindu mythology Ramayana. However, the film has been hugely criticised for its "poor" VFX and making it look like an animation movie.

Following the hostile response towards the teaser, Adipurush's makers have pushed the release date so that they could improve the quality of the social effects. It has also been learned that the Adipurush VFX team will be reworking the graphics of some scenes and will be replacing Prabhas's footage as well. However, it is not known if Prabhas will reshoot his parts again given his jam-packed schedule.

Prabhas is currently busy with the shoot of Salaar, which is being directed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame. The shooting is taking place on a specially constructed set in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. He is also simultaneously shooting for Project K, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. Along with these two projects, Prabhas also has plans to finish the shoot of a film by Maruthi. This puts a big question mark on the ability of Prabhas to be able to take time out for Adipurush's reshoot.

Earlier, Adipurush's makers delayed the film's release owing to a big box-office clash with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veeraya, NBK's Veera Simha Reddy, and a massive face-off with Tamil big-shots like Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu. All these films are slated to release on Sankranthi. Reportedly, Adipurush's makers don't want competition with these films.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, and Sunny Singh in the role of Lakshman. The mythological drama, considered Prabhas's biggest film, has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy filming yet another sci-fi movie, Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The film is being helmed by Nag Ashwin.