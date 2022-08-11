Karthikeya 2 Pre-Release Business Details: Nikhil Siddhartha's Sequel Raises Expectations!

Actor
Nikhil
Siddhartha
and
director
Chandoo
Mondeti's
jodi
is
a
hit
combination.
The
duo
share
a
great
friendship
off
the
camera
as
well.
Their
latest
film,
Karthikeya
2,
which
is
a
sequel
to
2017's
Karthikeya
is
finally
ready
to
hit
the
screens
on
August
13.
The
movie
is
a
social
fantasy
drama
set
against
the
backdrop
of
the
original
Karthikeya
but
this
time,
the
protagonist
sets
out
to
find
the
truth
about
Lord
Krishna.
Take
a
look
at
the
pre-release
business
of
Karthikeya
2
down
here:
The
movie
stars
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Nikhil
Siddhartha.
The
movie
also
features
Bollywood
actor
Anupam
Kher
as
Dhanvanthri
in
a
crucial
role.
Harsha
Chemudu,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Aditya
Menon,
Praveen,
Satya,
Tulasi
and
others
played
different
roles
in
the
film.
The
movie
was
shot
in
Gujarat,
Himachal
Pradesh,
Spain,
Portugal
and
Greece.
The
cinematography
of
Karthikeya
2
is
handled
by
Karthik
Ghattamaneni
and
music
was
composed
by
Kaala
Bhairava.
The
film
is
produced
by
Abhishek
Agarwal
and
TG
Vishwa
Prasad
under
Abhishek
Agarwal
Arts
and
People
Media
Factory
banners.