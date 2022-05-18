Pushpa 2 Movie Budget, Shooting schedule And Release Date Out

Here is an update for the fans of Allu Arjun and his film Pushpa. The movie, which was released amid low-key hype has roared at the Box Office by collecting Rs 100 Crore. The movie did exceptionally well with an ensemble cast. The makers of the film wanted to release Pushpa on time and had very little time for promotions. This time though, the makers are keen on taking their time to carve out the project as desired.

The film's first instalment, Pushpa: The Rise also marked the Tollywood debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who was pitched as an antagonist. While the film ended on the note of Pushpa and Shekhawat gearing up to lock horns, the fans couldn't wait for the next chapter to unfold.

Director Sukumar, who received acclaim from all corners of the country, is busy in the pre-production works of the second instalment of the film, Pushpa: The Rise, which is said to go on floors in July.

Budget:

According to the information, the second chapter, Pushpa: The Rule will be made on a budget of Rs 400 Crore while the first one was made on a budget of Rs 194 Crore. Sukumar is working with his team of writers to come up with a great screenplay.

Release:

The second part of the movie is in all possibility going to be a better version, given that the team has ample time to work on the script. Post shooting, the film will be in post-production for at least four months. The movie is expected to release in summer 2023.

It is also known that the producers of the film will hold back its Hindi rights.

Set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam forest, Pushpa: The Rise deals with a daily wage worker who rises to rule the smuggling industry.

Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead of the film with actors like Sunil, Anasuya, Jagadish among others playing important roles.